Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 744 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 22,317 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,483,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 4.1 %

NYSE SU opened at $34.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average is $33.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $42.72. The stock has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.31.

SU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.58.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

