Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,381.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

VDE opened at $124.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.11. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $131.32.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.