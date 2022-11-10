Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $368,000 Stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 409.3% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAGG opened at $44.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.59 and a 200-day moving average of $47.33. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.07 and a 12 month high of $54.51.

