Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,341 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FCX. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $7,657,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 652,966.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,582,909 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $322,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581,901 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 795.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,026,228 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $299,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353,074 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,750,501 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,524,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,550,170 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,797,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of FCX opened at $34.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.95. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

