Level Four Advisory Services LLC Invests $375,000 in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mattel by 2.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in Mattel by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Mattel by 6.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Mattel by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mattel by 74.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $17.05 on Thursday. Mattel, Inc. has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.27.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Mattel had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Mattel from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Mattel in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Mattel to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Mattel from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mattel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mattel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

