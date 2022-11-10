State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 600 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in International Paper by 38.0% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 54.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $33.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. International Paper has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.75 and its 200 day moving average is $41.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,853.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on International Paper from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.44.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

