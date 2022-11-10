Level Four Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,851 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,073,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,379 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,062,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,826,000 after purchasing an additional 171,869 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in HDFC Bank by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,103,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,012,000 after buying an additional 402,245 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HDFC Bank by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after buying an additional 1,757,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in HDFC Bank by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,612,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,874,000 after buying an additional 530,065 shares during the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

HDB opened at $64.25 on Thursday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $72.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.09.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

