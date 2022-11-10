Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $501,000 Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd reduced its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 533.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,683,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,176,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,899 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,949,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,155,451,000 after purchasing an additional 626,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,579,729,000 after purchasing an additional 325,645 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,360,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,839,023,000 after purchasing an additional 201,815 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5,221.0% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 158,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,859,000 after purchasing an additional 155,795 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $767.29.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $742.95 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $769.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $709.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $649.91.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total value of $451,269.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $801,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total value of $451,269.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $801,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,346 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.00, for a total transaction of $2,422,504.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,226,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $14,373,699 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

