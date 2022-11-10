Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 38 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Public Storage by 4.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 50,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,674,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 28,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $908,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 21.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSA. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $367.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Public Storage Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total transaction of $293,064.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,918.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $284.71 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $270.73 and a 52-week high of $421.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Stories

