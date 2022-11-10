Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,466 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genmab A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 2.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 8.0% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 80.0% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 39,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 17,394 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 7.4% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 30,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genmab A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $547.62.
Genmab A/S Stock Performance
Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $452.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.
About Genmab A/S
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
