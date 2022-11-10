3,117 Shares in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Acquired by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at iRhythm Technologies

In related news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 12,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,554,357.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,280 shares in the company, valued at $10,927,872. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 12,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,554,357.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,280 shares in the company, valued at $10,927,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Douglas Devine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,789 shares of company stock worth $2,186,447. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on IRTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.36.

IRTC opened at $96.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.84. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.73 and a fifty-two week high of $169.54.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

