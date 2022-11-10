Level Four Advisory Services LLC Invests $369,000 in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 43.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 25.3% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Casella Waste Systems

In other news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 20,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $1,681,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,553,633.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael K. Burke sold 5,350 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $453,305.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,241.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 20,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $1,681,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,553,633.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,184,172 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CWST shares. TheStreet upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of CWST opened at $80.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.90 and a 12 month high of $92.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.37, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.48 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.