Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $314,000 Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Antero Midstream by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Antero Midstream by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AM shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

AM stock opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $11.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average is $10.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 2.47.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $231.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.91 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 35.99% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Antero Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.33%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

