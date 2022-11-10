Level Four Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $3,279,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on INSP. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.60.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $197.61 on Thursday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.74 and a 52-week high of $284.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.94.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.15. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.52% and a negative net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.