Level Four Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 76.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 178.9% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 82.2% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,215,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,360,000 after purchasing an additional 491,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $242,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $196.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.89. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $304.46.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

