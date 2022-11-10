Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Holdings Lowered by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,658,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,555,000 after acquiring an additional 374,400 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 565,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,019,000 after acquiring an additional 298,837 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,977,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 350,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,062,000 after acquiring an additional 189,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $32,791,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $133.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.16. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.47 and a twelve month high of $304.17. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BURL. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $191.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.74.

Burlington Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.