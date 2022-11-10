Keybank National Association OH Buys 4,216 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNFP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,577,000 after buying an additional 104,706 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,502,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,391,000 after buying an additional 60,753 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,226,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,955,000 after buying an additional 140,411 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.6% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,345,000 after buying an additional 44,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth $87,533,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNFP stock opened at $81.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.40 and a 200-day moving average of $79.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.86 and a 12 month high of $111.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $410.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.05 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.34%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,345.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

