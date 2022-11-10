Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,920,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,131,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MUSA shares. StockNews.com raised Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Stephens boosted their target price on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.00.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $306.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.89. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.30 and a 52-week high of $323.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $286.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 5.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy USA news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $327,814.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,155.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Murphy USA

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Further Reading

