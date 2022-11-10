Keybank National Association OH Sells 925 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
EMN opened at $79.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $69.91 and a 12 month high of $129.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.46.
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
