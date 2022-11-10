Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Etsy were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Etsy by 403.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 125.7% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 38.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 92.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Etsy from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Etsy from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Etsy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Etsy stock opened at $94.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.71 and its 200-day moving average is $95.14. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $307.75.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $262,128.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $262,128.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,488.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $1,722,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 501,329 shares in the company, valued at $49,345,813.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,791 shares of company stock worth $19,653,736 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

