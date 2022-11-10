Keybank National Association OH Reduces Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.24.

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $413.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $409.42 and a 200 day moving average of $399.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.80 and a 12-month high of $451.30.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.34 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

