Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,064 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NWL. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 64,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 18,005 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 177,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 50,233 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $825,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 37,569,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,320,000 after buying an additional 1,318,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,255.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,255.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,096,220.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newell Brands Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ NWL opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average of $17.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.84. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NWL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

