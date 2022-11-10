Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 4,825 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,593 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,447,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,232,000 after buying an additional 369,601 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 36.0% during the first quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,477,000 after buying an additional 755,000 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,379,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,013,000 after buying an additional 74,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 80.8% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,358,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,265,000 after buying an additional 1,054,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $156,029.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,421.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $156,029.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,421.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $126,994.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,053.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,119 shares of company stock worth $774,355 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:Z opened at $32.14 on Thursday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $67.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.79. The company has a current ratio of 12.09, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on Z shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

About Zillow Group

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Featured Articles

