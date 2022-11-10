Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,203 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KNX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 44.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.5% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 263.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $47.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.37.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.69.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.