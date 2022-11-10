Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 1,596 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 433.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 11,456 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 214,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NBIX opened at $122.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.72 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.12. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $125.99.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total value of $566,341.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,079.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $552,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,516,666.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total transaction of $566,341.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,079.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,590,441 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

