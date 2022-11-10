Banque Pictet & Cie SA Invests $1.55 Million in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 53,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 715.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGM. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 2.7 %

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $33.56 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.92 and a 200-day moving average of $33.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $362,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 331,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,003,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 141,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.27 per share, with a total value of $4,997,759.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 64,239,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,713,127.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $362,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 331,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,003,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 447,630 shares of company stock valued at $15,495,284. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

