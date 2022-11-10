Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $1.60 Million Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSCI Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSCI. Raymond James increased their price target on MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.11.

NYSE MSCI opened at $465.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $441.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $438.63. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $376.41 and a 12 month high of $679.85.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 48.22%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

