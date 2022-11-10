State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 9,502 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 394,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,502 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of NiSource worth $11,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in NiSource by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 131,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 34,481 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in NiSource by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in NiSource by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 432,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,739,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.
NiSource Stock Performance
NYSE NI opened at $24.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.75. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.45.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About NiSource
NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NiSource (NI)
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock is Becoming a Mighty Good Bargain
Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.