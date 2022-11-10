State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 9,502 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 394,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,502 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of NiSource worth $11,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in NiSource by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 131,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 34,481 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in NiSource by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in NiSource by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 432,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,739,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NI opened at $24.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.75. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.45.

NI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Edward Jones raised shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

