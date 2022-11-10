Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 781 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 80.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 170.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.0% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 99 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $403.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.92. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.63 and a 12 month high of $784.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $422.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $480.96.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 215.16%. The company had revenue of $680.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on BIO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

