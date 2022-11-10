Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 1,535 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SC US Ttgp LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 13.5% in the first quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 13,709,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 18.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,250 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 4.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,122,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,004,000 after acquiring an additional 306,258 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 13.6% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 6,841,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,655,000 after acquiring an additional 821,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 24.2% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,367,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE SNOW opened at $126.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.83. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $405.00. The company has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $192.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.68.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,599 shares of company stock valued at $669,710. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

