State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 8,968 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,968 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Comerica worth $11,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Comerica by 59.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,758,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,121 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Comerica by 241.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 574,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,966,000 after acquiring an additional 406,258 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Comerica by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,224,000 after acquiring an additional 366,188 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Comerica by 127.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 532,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,497,000 after acquiring an additional 298,900 shares during the period. Finally, 140 Summer Partners LP grew its position in Comerica by 87.2% in the first quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP now owns 551,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,904,000 after acquiring an additional 257,107 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $69.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.07. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $102.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 16.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.03%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMA. Argus upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Comerica from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Comerica to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

