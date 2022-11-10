Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Evergy in the first quarter valued at $103,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 282.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 89,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 8.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 19.5% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 20,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Stock Down 2.2 %

EVRG stock opened at $60.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.53. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $73.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Evergy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 66.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.