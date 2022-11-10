Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock Position Lessened by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,139 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $73,608,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at about $70,597,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 79.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,421,000 after buying an additional 409,637 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 13,921.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 407,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 485.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 487,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,016,000 after buying an additional 403,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 3.7 %

FANG opened at $157.55 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $166.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.88 and a 200-day moving average of $133.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.06.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Diamondback Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FANG has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.35.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.