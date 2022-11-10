State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 25,300 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,250 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 31,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.9% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 17,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 191,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 119,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,422 shares of company stock valued at $751,113. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average is $13.43.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on HBAN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.