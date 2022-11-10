State of Michigan Retirement System Takes Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 162,210 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,067,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 790.1% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 978.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 2,100.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 352.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 1,680.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHOP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Shopify from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Shopify to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Shopify from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. DZ Bank cut Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.92.

Shopify stock opened at $30.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.88. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $176.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.39 and a 200-day moving average of $36.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

