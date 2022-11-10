State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 5,400 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Raymond James by 222.5% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Raymond James by 365.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 334.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 434.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Price Performance

NYSE RJF opened at $121.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.27. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $124.62. The company has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 19.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,998. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RJF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Raymond James to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Raymond James Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.