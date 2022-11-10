State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 275,139 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 17.7% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 175,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 19.6% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 23,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 357,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after buying an additional 8,781 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 12.4% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 15,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RF shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of RF opened at $22.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.90.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

