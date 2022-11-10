State of Michigan Retirement System Has $5.80 Million Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $5,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,897,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,010,585,000 after buying an additional 1,114,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,139,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,046,894,000 after buying an additional 226,651 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,367,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,097,960,000 after buying an additional 1,238,751 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,130,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,032,429,000 after buying an additional 224,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 45.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,417,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $888,995,000 after buying an additional 1,383,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of ARE stock opened at $142.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.64. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.74 and a 1 year high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.20.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities



Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

