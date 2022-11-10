State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,192,000 after buying an additional 902,600 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,325,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,891,000 after buying an additional 761,882 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,060,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,319,000 after buying an additional 529,349 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,690,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,768,000 after buying an additional 341,571 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,940.3% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 327,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,784,000 after buying an additional 311,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $104.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.49 and a 200 day moving average of $100.07. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.93. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.08 and a 1 year high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 42.95%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

