State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,920 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $6,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $208.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $396.88. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $204.37 and a one year high of $763.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.26. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.26 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 26.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIVB. Maxim Group lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $411.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $480.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.79.

SVB Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

