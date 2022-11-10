State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 2,468 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,227,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,584,111,000 after buying an additional 261,227 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,978,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,015,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,369,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,543,000 after buying an additional 17,841 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1,612,383.6% in the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 886,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,229,000 after buying an additional 886,811 shares during the period. 79.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ROK. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ROK opened at $253.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $354.99. The company has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Articles

