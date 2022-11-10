Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $180,000 Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,446 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 130.3% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 33.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 564,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 142,053 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 14.9% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 759,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 47,713 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow bought 16,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,422 shares of company stock worth $751,113. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

HBAN stock opened at $14.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.43. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

