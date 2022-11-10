Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 707,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,135 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $13,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,151 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,689,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,375,521,000 after buying an additional 548,501 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,250,000 after buying an additional 7,126,475 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,024,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,508,000 after buying an additional 11,141,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,215,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,612,000 after buying an additional 482,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimco Realty news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $20.77 on Thursday. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.28. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 56.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 237.84%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KIM shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

