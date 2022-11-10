Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 32,055 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,345 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,055 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in 2U were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 2U by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,586,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,342,000 after acquiring an additional 399,604 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 2U by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,013,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,134,000 after purchasing an additional 397,314 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in 2U by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,733,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,542,000 after purchasing an additional 460,723 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in 2U by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,733,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,147,000 after buying an additional 460,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of 2U by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,769,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,492,000 after buying an additional 177,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get 2U alerts:

2U Price Performance

2U stock opened at $6.75 on Thursday. 2U, Inc. has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About 2U

A number of analysts recently commented on TWOU shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 2U in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 2U from $40.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of 2U from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of 2U from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.45.

(Get Rating)

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.