Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.81, for a total value of $4,014,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $24,934,991.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,518,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.81, for a total value of $4,014,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,372 shares of company stock worth $42,461,796 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

ENPH opened at $284.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.82. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $324.84.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $292.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.04.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

