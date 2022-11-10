M&T Bank Corp Reduces Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,488 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 1,189.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 407.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 753.9% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark reduced their price target on Snap to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Snap from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.85.

Snap stock opened at $9.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $57.14.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $475,365.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 623,708 shares in the company, valued at $7,041,663.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $6,804,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 72,701,841 shares in the company, valued at $549,625,917.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $475,365.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 623,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,041,663.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,384,512 shares of company stock worth $11,473,984. 22.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

