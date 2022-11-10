M&T Bank Corp Raises Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 329.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 127.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LDOS. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Leidos from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.29.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $106.81 on Thursday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $320,295.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Leidos news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $320,295.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,512.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Leidos

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.