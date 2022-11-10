Morgan Stanley Trims DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Target Price to $28.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of DraftKings from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $11.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.60. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $43.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. CWM LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in DraftKings by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 21,419 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in DraftKings by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in DraftKings by 186.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 40,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

