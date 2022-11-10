Morgan Stanley Trims DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Target Price to $28.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of DraftKings from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.38.
DraftKings Trading Down 7.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $11.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.60. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $43.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.77.
DraftKings Company Profile
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
