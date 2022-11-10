M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $28,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 926.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $42,000. 63.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen increased their target price on Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.53.

NYSE:ANET opened at $122.92 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $148.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $49,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,923 shares in the company, valued at $238,125.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $250,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,126,005.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $49,532.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,125.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,061 shares of company stock worth $8,883,936. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

