M&T Bank Corp Boosts Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 417.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 25.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 546.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1,085.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI opened at $126.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.02. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.46 and a fifty-two week high of $203.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.17 and its 200 day moving average is $140.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.24%.

PKI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.10.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

